HULL - Susan Parson Blalock, 51, Hull, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020.
Born on February 18, 1969 in Commerce, Mrs. Parson was the daughter of the late Herman Avery and Molly Sue Redmon Parson. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Nelson Avery Parson and Ronald Hermon Parson.
Survivors include her husband, Chester Blalock, of the home; and brother, Randy Parson. She and Chester were Guardians of Kiya Key and Noel Key.
Memorial service: Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Gilead Baptist Church with the Rev. Sean Thomas officiating.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 12-2 p.m. at Gilead Baptist Church, 42 Booger Hill Rd., Danielsville, Georgia 30633.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Mary's Hospice House, 1660 Jennings Mill Rd., Bogart, Georgia 30622
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga., 706-335-3178.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In