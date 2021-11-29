ALTO - Susie Stanley Holland, 78, Alto, took her heavenly flight home on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at her residence following an extended illness.
Born in Alto on April 3, 1943, she was a daughter of the late J.C. and Beulah Wade Stanley. Susie retired from Mount Vernon Mills with over 20 years of dedicated service. In early years, she enjoyed trips with her husband as he drove a truck across the country and in later years adventures of traveling with the ladies from her church. Most of all, Susie loved her family tremendously, especially enjoying time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She attended Cornelia Congregational Holiness Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Eugene Holland; brothers, George Meeks and Donald Stanley; and a sister, Geraldine Free.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Suzanne Holland Harrison and Charles Harrison, Alto; sister and brother-in-law, Janell and Melvin Thompson, Lula; grandchildren, Makesha Cook Murphy and Paul Murphy, Southport, N.C.; Makayla Cook Holcombe, Habersham County; great-grandchildren, Kaveri Holcombe, Daylen Holcombe and Jaeyli Holcombe, all of Alto, and Zeke and Winter Murphy, Southport, N.C.; special niece, Salena Thompson Roach, Lula; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and :
Funeral service: Friday, November 26, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Hillside Memorial Chapel in Clarkesville with the Revs. Scott Ledbetter and Anthony Cook officiating. Interment will follow in Yonah Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Friday, November 26, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
An online guest registry is available for the Holland family at www.HillsideMemorialChapel.com. Arrangements by Hillside Memorial Chapel, Clarkesville, Georgia, 706-754-6256.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In