JEFFERSON - Suzanne Raper Bridges, 58, Jefferson, entered into glory Monday, July 26, 2021.
Mrs. Bridges was born in Atlanta, a daughter of Kelly and Vicki Treadwell Raper of Cumming. Mrs. Bridges received her Master’s Degree from Oral Roberts University, was a graduate of the University of Georgia, was an educator along with being a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Survivors in addition to her parents is her husband, Sidney L. Bridges, Jefferson; two sons, Christopher Bridges, Jefferson, and Josiah Bridges and his wife Caroline, Commerce; one daughter, Hannah Smith and her husband Justin, Colbert; one grandson, Noah Bridges; and one sister, Robin Muntean and her husband Mike, Cumming.
Memorial service: Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverend Ron Crews and Pastor Maureen Saunders officiating with a private family burial to follow.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, July 31, 2021 from 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Suzanne to Larry Huch Ministries. P.O. Box 610890, Dallas, Texas 75261 or www.supportlhm.com.(Project Aliyah, Feeding Holocaust Survivors, Ambulances)
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
