HOMER - Swayne Eugene Osborn, 71, Homer, died Saturday, August 22, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Osborn was born in Homer to the late William Hubert and Elsie Elizabeth Kesler Osborn. He was a member of Nails Creek Baptist Church and was retired from the Banks County Board of Education.
Mr. Osborn is survived by his wife, Winnie McCommon Osborn, Homer; daughter, Valerie Lewallen (Jeff), Homer; son, Dwayne Osborn (Michelle), Homer; sisters, Lynda Dodd (Jimmy), Commerce, and Helen Bellamy, Toccoa; brother, Willard Osborn, Homer; and grandchildren, Ansley Osborn, Jacob Osborn, Cody Rucker, Chelsea Lewallen and Ethan Lewallan.
Funeral service: Monday, August 24, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Nails Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Duane Eller officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Due to the current pandemic, please use all social distancing guidelines for everyone’s safety.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Nails Creek Building Fund, 2743 Hwy. 51 North, Homer, Ga. 30547.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
