LULA - Swayne Gary Forrester, 79, Lula, died Friday, September 20, 2019, at his residence.

Mr. Forrester was born in Gastonia, N.C., to the late Swayne and Irene Adamson Forrester. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and retired from Lockheed.

Mr. Forrester is survived by his wife, Penelope Tankersley Forrester, Lula; and sister, Agatha Forrester Ables. Gainesville.

Funeral service: Sunday, September 22, 2019, at 4 p.m. at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. James Dumas officiating. Interment will follow in Banks Memorial Gardens.

Family to receive friends: Sunday, September 22, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of September 22-28

