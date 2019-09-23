LULA - Swayne Gary Forrester, 79, Lula, died Friday, September 20, 2019, at his residence.
Mr. Forrester was born in Gastonia, N.C., to the late Swayne and Irene Adamson Forrester. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and retired from Lockheed.
Mr. Forrester is survived by his wife, Penelope Tankersley Forrester, Lula; and sister, Agatha Forrester Ables. Gainesville.
Funeral service: Sunday, September 22, 2019, at 4 p.m. at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. James Dumas officiating. Interment will follow in Banks Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, September 22, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
