Swayne Harrison Grissom passed away peacefully at his home in Colbert on Sunday, April 11, 2021.
Swayne was born in Jackson, Tennessee on April 12, 1939. He and his family relocated to St. Augustine, Florida, the place that his family would call home, and he held dear to his heart. His second home was on the football field where he excelled as an athlete. He had offers from the University of Florida and the University of Georgia, but in his senior year broke his leg in a career ending injury. He made the decision to then attend Florida State University.
After graduating college, Swayne served in the United States Army. The pinnacle of his career was his 25+ years of distinguished service as a Special Agent with the United States Secret Service. He served alongside many presidents, elected officials and foreign dignitaries while also carrying out his duties for the U.S. Department of Treasury. He was a hero to many including his family who adored and respected him.
Swayne was an active member of the Colbert community and enjoyed giving his time to Colbert United Methodist Church and the Lions Club. He quietly gave to and supported those in need and will be remembered for his altruistic and compassionate heart.
Swayne, Dad, Griz, Papa… was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and a loyal friend to those who were fortunate enough to know him. He loved traveling with his wife, Dixie, and their adventures brought them many happy memories together. Swayne loved his country, his dogs, old westerns, football and his truck, but most importantly his family. He was at times a man of few words, but his character and integrity spoke volumes. He was the epitome of a true gentleman, and his life was exemplary of a life well lived.
Swayne was preceded in death by his son, Michael Dean Grissom; his parents, Leonard and Freda Grissom; and the loving mother of his sons, Karen Lotz Grissom.
He will be terribly missed by his beloved wife of 35 years, Dixie Bridges Grissom; his children, Paul (Tracey) Grissom, Amy Way (Matthew Grace), LeLe (Jeff) Dean and Jim (Beth) Toland; his sister, Betty Grissom; brother, Doug (Mega) Grissom; grandchildren, Grace, Gabby and Grant Grissom, Laura Patten, Ellis and J.T. Way, Skylar, Kassidy and Jake Dean, Kaitlyn (Jacob) Toland Jackson, Henson and Erin Toland; and his faithful companion, Oskar, who never left his side. They will all carry his memory close to their hearts and try each day to honor his legacy.
The family also wishes to express their deepest gratitude to Harry Rozek, Swayne’s loyal friend and neighbor.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/donate.
