Sybil Dean James, 85, passed away on Monday, January 4, 2021.

Mrs. James was the daughter of the late Otis and Ola Smith Walls. Mrs. James was the widow of the late Ruford James.

Survivors include her children, Jeffery (Joy) James and Alice (David) Jones; grandchildren, Michael (Mandy) James, Matthew (Lidia) Jones, Bryan (Julia) Jones, Jeremirah James, Jaidah James and Shyenne Conn.

Family to receive friends: Thursday, January 7, 2021 from 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Funeral service: Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the Smith Memory Chapel. Burial will follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.

