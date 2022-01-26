COMMERCE - Sybil Ingram Haigler, 83, Commerce passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at The Veranda at Carnesville.
Mrs. Haigler was born in Commerce to the late Quilla and Florene Ingram. Mrs. Haigler was retired from Athens Regional Medical Center and was a member of Union Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Haigler was also preceded in death by her brother, Oneal Ingram; son, Mike Poole; and daughter-in-law, Janet Poole.
Mrs. Haigler is survived by her husband, Stan Haigler, Commerce; daughters, Deborah Owensby (Billy), Colbert, and Phyllis Sparks (Phillip), Commerce; daughter-in-law, Debbie Poole, Commerce; brother, Fred Ingram, Jackson; six grandchildren, Jeremy Owensby (Kim), Ryan Owensby (Alison), Jason Sparks (Amber), Drew Sparks (Heather), Kasey Evans (Greg) and Kelsey Poole (Kristen); 14 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral servic: Friday, January 28, 2022 at 2 p.m. from Union Baptist Church with Drs. Billy Owensby and Ray Richardson officiating with the interment following at Grey Hill Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Friday, January 28, 2022 from 1- 2 p.m. at the church.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In