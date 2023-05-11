LULA - Sybil Marybelle “Big Bossy” Watkins Highfield, 86, Lula, entered rest Tuesday, May 9, 2023.
With her loving family by her side our mama, granny, big bossy, your heiness and Syb, the few names she was called, met daddy at their heavenly home Tuesday morning, May 9, 2023, at 1:10 a.m. Mama was her happiest cooking Sunday lunch for her family, working at the community center and watching the Atlanta Hawks and the Atlanta Braves. We probably should have listed Trae and Acuna Jr. as a sibling. Her 14 grand and 12 great were another shining light for her and she kept up with all 26 of them. She always knew which ones were missing at the family gatherings. Go rest high granny, your work is done. We will do our best to carry on the tradition you and daddy taught us.
Mrs. Highfield was born in Maysville, a daughter of the late George Turner Watkins and the late Essie Jane Brown Watkins. Mrs. Highfield was a member of Harmony Hall Baptist Church and worked as a receptionist for Hall County Parks and Leisure.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Highfield is preceded by her husband of 68 years, Ernest Willie Highfield Jr.; all her siblings, Reba Thompson, Virginia Moore, Dot Kent, Nita Watkins, Buck Watkins and Doug Watkins; and a grandson, Owen Sudderth.
Survivors include five daughters, Sherry Smith, Charlene Gazaway (Doug), Sharon Davidson (Tony), Sheila Armstrong (Ken) and Shauna Sudderth (Russell); two sons, Darren Highfield (Michelle) and Keenan Highfield (Kim); grandchildren, Heath Smith (April), Taylor Duncan (Graham), Jeremy Gazaway (Sarah), Caleb Davidson (Cayla), Cody Davidson (Casey), Chelsie Stinson (Kyle), Sam Highfield (Leslie), Drew Highfield, Austin Schirtzinger, Anna Wise (Josh), Bailey Armstrong (Grant), Andrew Armstrong and Evan Sudderth; great-grandchildren, Ty and Colton Smith, Theo Duncan, Cayde and Mila Davidson, Kennadi, Avaleigh and Haylee Stinson, Charleston and Collins Davidson, Oliver Roper and Baby Highfield.
Funeral service: Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverends John Kinsey and Tommy Hunt officiating with burial in the Unity Christian Church Cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Sam Highfield, Caleb Davidson, Cody Davidson, Evan Sudderth, Drew Armstrong, Heath Smith, Drew Highfield, Jeremy Gazaway and Nick Harkins. Honorary pallbearers will be Kyle Stinson, Graham Duncan and Grant Simonds.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, May 10, 2023, from 2-4 and 5-7 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Flowers are optional, memorials may be made in memory of Mrs. Sybil Watkins Highfield to Harmony Hall Baptist Church, 4160 Mangum Mill Road, Gainesville, Georgia 30507.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In