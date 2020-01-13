austin

GERMANTOWN, OHIO - Sybil Sutton Austin, 78, Germantown, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Astoria Health & Rehab.

She was born in Pendergrass on July 13, 1941 to the late Dollie J. (Feagin) and Charles R. Sutton. She retired from SKF Industries after 30 years of service.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers, Ramon, Marvin, Everett, Vernon and Darryl Sutton.

Sybil is survived by her husband of 59 years, Gene J. Austin; two daughters, Diana L. (Tim) Tullio, and Debra J. (Eric) Lawler; her son, Jeffrey M. Austin; three grandchildren, Corey and Jessica Lawler and Alex Tullio; a great-grandson, Ethan Lawler; her brother, Edward (Sandra) Sutton; two sisters, Allene Hendrix and Barbara (Lendon) Cain; numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial services and internment will be announced at a later date.

