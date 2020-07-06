WINDER - Syble Eugene Gresham McDaniel, 84, Winder, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.
Syble joined First Baptist Church at the age of 13, was a lifetime member and served as Sunday School teacher. She was an avid golfer as well as served on committees for Barrow County, the City of Winder as well as at church. Syble attended and graduated from Winder High School and was retired from the Gwinnett County Schools System.
Survivors include: son, Billy Ted McDaniel Jr.; brother, Phillip Gresham; sisters, Sarah G. Peeples and Pat G. Thornton; grandchildren, Matt McDaniel and Trace McDaniel; great-grandchildren, Hayden McDaniel, Griffin McDaniel and Hudson McDaniel; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Syble is preceded in death by her husband, Billy Ted McDaniel, "her one true love"; brothers, Jerome Gresham, Paul Wesley Gresham and Owen "Pancho" Gresham; sisters, Linda Gresham Baumer and Bessie Gresham Stell.
Memorial service: Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at Winder First Baptist Church, 625 Jefferson Hwy., Winder, Ga. 30680.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In