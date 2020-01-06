WINDER - Syble Montine Patrick, 82, Winder, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020.
Mrs. Patrick was a member of the Winder First Baptist Church.
Mrs. Patrick is preceded in death by her loving husband, Jack Kennedy Patrick, who passed away in 2003; son, Gary Lewis Patrick; parents, Leroy and Minnie Whitley; and sister, Helen Whitley Freeman.
Mrs. Patrick is survived by her son, Eric Wayne Patrick and daughter-in-law, Victoria Patrick; grandchild, Erica Patrick (Russ) Shepley; and great-granddaughter, Erilynn Shepley.
Funeral service: Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. Donnie Pennington officiating. Burial will follow the service at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 2 until 4 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
The family has respectfully requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of Mrs. Patrick to Holsenbeck Elementary School in honor of Erilynn Patrick.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In