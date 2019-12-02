Syble Towler Maynard entered eternity on November 30, 2019.
She was born in the Harbin’s Community of Gwinnett County on July 10, 1937. Mrs. Maynard was preceded in death by her parents, John and Collie Brock Towler; and sisters, Doris Gilbert, Frances Phillips, Johnnie Towler and Helen Greeson. A resident of Barrow County for the past 65 years, she was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church and was a graduate of Dacula High School. Mrs. Maynard had served as secretary at Maynard T.V. Sales and Service.
Surviving are husband, William Maynard, Winder; sons and daughters-in-law, Tim and Pam Maynard, Auburn, Terry and Connie Maynard, and Todd and Dana Maynard, all of Winder; sister, Margaret Miller, Gratis; six grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral service: Monday, December 2, 2019 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Sam Davis officiating. Interment will be at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, Maryland 20852. www.amerciankidneyfund.org.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
