Sydney Martin Pearson, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020.
A life-long resident of Colbert, she was the daughter of the late Max Griffeth Martin and Annie Sue Norman Martin. Mrs. Pearson was a long-time member of Word of Life Church in Colbert where she frequently worked in the nursery, taught Sunday School and was past president of the Women’s Ministry. Most importantly, she thrived on time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchild.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Bobby Lee Martin and Henry Clayton Martin.
Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Dewayne Pearson; three daughters, Teresa Pearson, Trina Arrowood (Byron) and Tonia Majors (Alan); five granddaughters, Taylor Hemby (John), Whitley Tankersley (Dalton), Lauren Majors, Diana Majors and Rebecca Majors; and one great-grandson, Porter Hemby.
Funeral service: Monday, January 20, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Word of Life Church in Colbert with the Revs. Herman Nation and Ray Finger officiating. Interment will follow in the Colbert City Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Monday, January 20, 2020 from 12 until 2 p.m., prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mrs. Pearson may be made to Word of Life Church, P.O. Box 189, Colbert, Ga. 30628.
Lord and Stephens, East, 4355 Lexington Rd., Athens, Ga. 30605 is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In