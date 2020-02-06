Sylvia King Paul, 77, beloved mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020.
Born in Elberton, she was a daughter of the late Roy Franklin King and Sara Nell Moore King. Mrs. Paul was a member of Carlton Baptist Church and most importantly, she loved her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Carl Paul; and one son, James Keith Paul.
Survivors include her daughter, Carla Jennings (Ron), Colbert; one sister, Kathy English (Albert), Clayton; four grandchildren, Kayla Hobbs Messink (Matthew), Commerce, Casey Roy Hobbs, Colbert, William Samuel Jennings, Colbert, and James Wesley Paul (Kayla), Griffin; three great-grandchildren, Lucas Messink, Charlie Hobbs and Morgan Messink; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral service: Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Carlton Baptist Church with the Rev. Lee Adams officiating. Interment will follow in the Carlton City Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, February 8, 2020 from from 10 until 11 a.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mrs. Paul may be made to Carlton Baptist Church, P.O. Box 159, Carlton, Ga. 30627.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, 963 Hwy. 98 East, Danielsville, Ga. 30633 is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In