PENDERGRASS - T.W. Funderburk, 83, Pendergrass, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville Campus.
Born on February 10, 1938, he was the son of the late Albert and Rosa Pressley Funderburk. He was retired from General Motors and was a proud veteran of the United States Army.
Mr. Funderburk is survived by his wife of 65 years, Shirley Funderburk, Pendergrass; sons, Steve (Marie) Funderburk, Pendergrass, Terry Funderburk, Monroe, Tommy (Sara) Funderburk, Winder, Jerry (Sandy) Funderburk, Demorest, and Dennis (Debbie) Funderburk, Pendergrass; daughter, Sherry Brooks, Pendergrass; 19 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; brothers, Johnny Funderburk, Pendergrass, and Larry Funderburk, Toccoa; sisters, Ruby Nell Franklin, Pendergrass, and Fannie Lance, Pendergrass; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Funeral service: Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Memorial Park Braselton. The Rev. Johnny Knight will officiate. Interment will follow in Galilee Christian Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, May 11, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Memorial Park Braselton.
Memorial Park Funeral Home Braselton Chapel, 5257 Green Street Hwy. 53, Braselton, Ga. 30517 is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
