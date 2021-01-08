MONROE - Talitha Hambrick Martin, 102, Monroe, passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021.
Mrs. Martin was born May 13, 1918 in Macon to the late Benjamin Harrison and Velma Rivers Hambrick, when her father was serving in World War I. After her birth, the family moved to Atlanta, and lived there until 1978 when they moved to Lithonia. She graduated from Atlanta Girl’s High School in 1935, and was an active member of the Alumni Association until their last meeting was held after their 70th reunion. Mrs. Martin was a graduate of Creighton Business College. She joined Martha Brown Methodist Church in 1930, and was a member there for 52 years.
In 1985 she moved her membership to the Lithonia Methodist Church and she was an active member in the Lithonia Women’s Club. Mrs. Martin enjoyed reading and writing prose and poetry. She wrote and published one book called “Hambrick Happenings” and one poetry book called “Rhymes She Wrote.”
In 1998, Mrs. Martin moved to Winder and joined the Winder First United Methodist Church. She taught various age Sunday School Classes for 75 years and was actively engaged in United Methodist Women’s work for over 70 years, and held local, district and conference offices.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Martin was preceded by her husband, Bert Henry Martin Jr., son, Mike Martin; and daughter-in-law, Carole Martin.
Surviving family members are sons and daughter-in-law, Millard Martin, Clemmons, North Carolina, and David and Linda Martin, Winder; daughter and son-in-law, Ann and Terrence Conner, Rio Rancho, New Mexico; daughter-in-law, Karen Martin, Winder; eight grandchildren, Stephen Douglas Martin, Sharon Martin McFadden, Kim Martin Kieft, Christopher David McKeraghan, Karen Kathleen Ortwein, Adam Dale Conner, Lianne Yoon Conner and Michael John Martin Jr.; nine great-grandchildren, Taylor Christine Martin, Cassady Grace McFadden, Noah Franklin Kieft, Sydney Morgan Kieft, Kelsey Nicole Ortwein, Emily Kathleen Ortwein, Cayla Joy McFadden, Zoe Anne Kieft and Emma Grace Kieft; one great-great-grandson, Tyler Alan Grayson.
Graveside service: Sunday, January 10, 2021 at 1 p.m. from Fairview Memorial Gardens, 164 Fairview Road, Stockbridge, Georgia 30281.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Winder First United Methodist Church, 280 North Broad Street, Winder, Georgia 30680.
