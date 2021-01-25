COMMERCE - Talmadge Marcus “Mark” Galloway, 60, Commerce, died Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Galloway was born in Demorest to the late Herman “Bill” and Gladys Smith Galloway. He was a member of Beaverdam Baptist Church and was a truck driver.
Mr. Galloway is survived by his wife, Dina Howington Galloway, Commerce; son, Jesse Fountain, Commerce; daughters, Tiffany Henderson, Royston, and Bethany Galloway, Carnesville; granddaughter, Eden Henderson, of the home; six grandchildren; brother, Danny Galloway, Ft. Pierce, Fla.; and sisters, Debbie Ausburn (Donald), Baldwin, and Karen Harmon (Jerry), St. Louis, Mo..
Funeral service: Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Beaverdam Baptist Church with the Revs. Chuck Cook and Chad Holcombe officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Galloway will be open for viewing Monday, January 25, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
