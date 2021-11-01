BRASELTON - Tammey Delane Hinson, 56, Braselton passed away Sunday, October 31, 2021.
Tammey was the owner of the Hoschton Cafe for 20 years. She not only loved the Lord and her family, Tammey loved and appreciated her community.
Survivors include her husband of 36 years, Michael A. Hinson; parents, John A. and Rachel Holder, Braselton; daughters, Amber Jade Church, Flowery Branch, and Lucy Aftan, Winder; grandchildren, Hayden, Thane, Stone and Rylin; and a host of other relatives.
Memorial service: Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 7 p.m. at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Pastors Calvin Gooch and Mark Holder will be officiating. Interment cremation.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, November 4, 2021 from 6-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to a favorite charity of choice in Tammey's memory.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
