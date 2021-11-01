BRASELTON - Tammey Delane Hinson, 56, Braselton passed away Sunday, October 31, 2021.

Tammey was the owner of the Hoschton Cafe for 20 years. She not only loved the Lord and her family, Tammey loved and appreciated her community.

Survivors include her husband of 36 years, Michael A. Hinson; parents, John A. and Rachel Holder, Braselton; daughters, Amber Jade Church, Flowery Branch, and Lucy Aftan, Winder; grandchildren, Hayden, Thane, Stone and Rylin; and a host of other relatives.

Memorial service: Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 7 p.m. at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Pastors Calvin Gooch and Mark Holder will be officiating. Interment cremation.

Family to receive friends: Thursday, November 4, 2021 from 6-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to a favorite charity of choice in Tammey's memory.

Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of October 31-November 6

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.