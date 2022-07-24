DANIELSVILLE - Tammy Lynn Collins Atkinson, 56, Danielsville, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at her home.

Mrs. Atkinson was born in Athens on August 4, 1965, daughter of JoNell Treadwell Collins of Danielsville, and the late Allen Collins. She was a school teacher having taught in the Madison and Walton County School Systems. Mrs. Atkinson was also a member of Bluestone Baptist Church in Danielsville.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Ronnie Atkinson; sister, Tracy Collins, Danielsville; niece, McKayla Collins, Danielsville; and best friend, Angela Davidson, Danielsville.

Funeral service: Sunday, July 24, 2022 at 3 p.m. in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Meadow Baptist Church Cemetery in Comer.

Family to receive friends: Sunday, July 24, 2022, from 2 until 3 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home. During other times, the family will be at 3492 Highway 191, Danielsville.

Flowers are optional, or memorials may be made to the Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter.

Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.

