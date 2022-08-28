WINTERVILLE - Tanner Michael Barnett, 26, Winterville, died on Thursday, August 18, 2022.
The son of Michael David Barnett and Rebecca Shane Gaines, Tanner was born in Athens and graduated from East Jackson Comprehensive High School in the class of 2014. He played football from the rec department to senior year, and he loved baseball and the Atlanta Braves. He also loved music, cooking and telling jokes; he had a sense of humor no one could forget and a smile that lit up a room. He had a big heart that overflowed with love for his family, especially his children.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Sherry Newsome; and his paternal grandparents, Tommy and Carolyn Barnett.
Along with his parents, he is survived by his significant other, Taylor Neal, Winterville; his two children, Scarlett Carney, Braselton, and Asher Barnett, Winterville; his brother, Trace Newsome, Winterville; his maternal grandfather, G.B. Newsome, Washington; aunts, Susan (Henry) Kenimer, Nicholson, Sherri Allen, Nicholson, and Shannon Thomason, Wrens; uncle, Burt (Margaret Rae) Newsome, Washington; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Lord and Stephens, East with Pastor Robert Burt officiating. After the funeral service, a graveside service will follow at Ebenezer Church Cemetery in Washington, at 1:30 p.m. with the Reverend Jim Newsome officiating.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, August 27, 2022, from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, a fund has been set up for Tanner’s children at Synovus Bank, 150 West Hancock Avenue, Athens, Ga. 30601, c/o Carol Faulkner, or via Cash App at $banker2002.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens, and Rees Funeral Home of Lincolnton, are in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
