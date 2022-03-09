Tara Diane Walls, 49, a loving mother, wife, Gigi, daughter, sister and friend entered her eternal rest on Thursday, March 3, 2022.
She was born to Crissy Sue and Ronnie Colquitt on September 6, 1973. She spent the majority of her life crafting and refurbishing antique furniture, but spent her career as a phlebotomist in various hospitals throughout North Georgia.
Mrs. Walls was preceded in death by her mother, Crissy Sue; and father Ronnie Colquitt.
Mrs. Walls is survived by her husband, Johnny Walls; her two kids, Justin Scott Sorrow and wife Cassidy Sorrow and Sierra Storm Parr and husband Walker Parr; grandchildren, Beau and Addyson Sorrow and Travis Parr; sister, Michelle Guest; brother, Danny Colquitt; along with multiple nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Lord and Stephens, Danielsville.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, March 8, 2022 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, is entrusted with arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
