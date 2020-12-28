thurmond

BOGART - Ted Julius Thurmond, 74, Bogart, entered into rest Sunday, December 27, 2020.

Mr. Thurmond was born in Statham, a son of the late Claude Julius Thurmond and the late Lottie McDonald Thurmond, was a member of Mt. Tabor Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and Sunday School teacher, and was the owner of Thurmond Taxidermy. In addition to his parents, Mr. Thurmond is preceded in death by a daughter, Sherri Thurmond Smith.

Survivors include his wife, Peggi Glaze Thurmond, Bogart; son, Scotty Thurmond and his wife Kasi, Watkinsville; grandchildren, Faith Thurmond, Anna Kate Thurmond and Mary Grant Thurmond; brothers, Alex Thurmond. Lake Wells, Fla., and Wade Thurmond, Elberton.

A private graveside service will be held.

