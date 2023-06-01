JEFFERSON - Ted Mack Whitlock, 71, Jefferson, entered rest Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Mr. Whitlock was born in Jefferson, the son of the late Guy Leonard Whitlock and the late Lois Huntsinger Whitlock. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters and seven brothers.
Mr. Whitlock retired from Jefferson Mills and was a member of Faith Baptist Church, Jefferson.
Survivors include two sisters, Ellen Whitlock, Jefferson, and Quida Wood, Barrow County; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Graveside service: Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Jackson Memorial Gardens, Commerce, with the Reverend Eric Shelton officiating.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, June 1, 2023, from 12 until 1:30 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
