DANIELSVILLE - Ted Thomas Gilstrap, 84, Danielsville, passed away on Monday, February 21, 2022, at the St. Mary’s Hospital in Athens.
Mr. Gilstrap was born in Atlanta on October 7, 1937, son of the late Fred Beck Gilstrap and the late Gertrude Louise Swanzey Gilstrap. He was a project manager having worked for Flour Daniels and worked for Atlanta Plumbers & Pipefitters. Mr. Gilstrap was also a United States Army veteran serving as a pilot and later joined the Special Services. He was devoted to his country but more importantly he was a man of God, who recently attended Cedar Grove Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Janice Barrett Gilstrap; daughter, Alicia Westbrook (Chris Eberhardt), Danielsville; grandchildren, Ajna Westbrook, Justin Eberhardt, Christian Eberhardt and Gracie Combs; brothers and sisters-in-law, David and Barbara Barrett, Rome, and Donnie and Kimberly Barrett, Rockmart; and special nephew, French Long.
A celebration of life for Mr. Gilstrap will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, Ga. is in charge of arrangements.
