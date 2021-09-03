Teresa Annette Roberts, 65, passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021.
A native of Winder, Ms. Roberts was the daughter of the late Lester Alexander Roberts Sr.
Survivors include her mother, Rhoda Virginia Garrett Roberts; siblings, Lester A. “Bruddy” Roberts Jr., Jean Roberts, Susan Roberts (Ken) Helton, Judy Roberts (Mike) Gay and Amy Roberts (Jimmy) Durham; niece and nephews, Taelor (Ethan) Kennedy, Brandon (Ashley) Huff, Andrew Bailey, Aaron (Rodney) Bailey and Ken Helton Jr.; great-niece and great-nephews, Lilleigh Smith, Cameron Huff, Logan Huff, Tyler Huff and Michael Kennedy.
Funeral service: Friday, September 3, 2021 at 4 p.m. in the Smith Memory Chapel. Burial will follow at Cedar Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will have a private viewing for family only from 1-2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Family to receive friends: Friday, September 3, 2021 from 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder is in charge of arrangements.
