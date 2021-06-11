DACULA - Teresa Gale Butler, 60, Dacula, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
She was a native of Winder and attended The Church of Winder. Teresa was a loving mother and grandmother who made family and friends her life.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joel and Evelyn Everett Collins; her husband, Darryl Butler; a son, Steven Butler; and son-in-law, Austin Gilleland.
Teresa is survived by two sons, Corey Mote (Danielle), Dacula, and Tyler Butler, Commerce; a daughter, Samantha Gilleland, Dacula; a sister, Kay Lewis, Winder; and two grandchildren, Ethan Mote and Emma Gilleland.
Funeral service: Sunday, June 13, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, June 13, 2021 from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder is in charge of arrangements.
