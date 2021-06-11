DACULA - Teresa Gale Butler, 60, Dacula, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

She was a native of Winder and attended The Church of Winder. Teresa was a loving mother and grandmother who made family and friends her life.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joel and Evelyn Everett Collins; her husband, Darryl Butler; a son, Steven Butler; and son-in-law, Austin Gilleland.

Teresa is survived by two sons, Corey Mote (Danielle), Dacula, and Tyler Butler, Commerce; a daughter, Samantha Gilleland, Dacula; a sister, Kay Lewis, Winder; and two grandchildren, Ethan Mote and Emma Gilleland.

Funeral service: Sunday, June 13, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Barrow Memorial Gardens.

Family to receive friends: Sunday, June 13, 2021 from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder is in charge of arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of June 13-19

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.