DANIELSVILLE - Terisa Quilliams-Bailey, 57, Danielsville, died on Tuesday, January 7, 2020.
Terisa was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico to the late Octavio Rodriguez Jr. and Charlotte Mae Darnell Rodriguez. Terisa was immensely proud of her Puerto Rican heritage and her island home. She was a current member of Southside Church and a lifelong missionary who served on many mission fields. Along with her love of the Lord, her family and especially her grandchildren were her entire life.
Terisa is survived by her husband, Bill Bailey; her children, Grace (Josh) Bridges and Andrew (Joyce) Quilliams; brother, Rick (Susan) Rodriguez; grandchildren Audrey Bridges, Alyssa Bridges and Gabriel Bridges; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville with Pastor Eric Tyson and Jeremy Stansell officiating.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 6 until 8 p.m. Interment will follow the service at Danielsville Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to World Vision, P.O. Box 9716, Federal Way, Wash. 98063 or at worldvision.org.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In