Terri Nyoka “Nikki” Gambill, 56, was called home on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.
Nikki had a caring heart, always prioritized family and friends, and loved and adored her granddaughter.
Survivors include her husband, Richard A. Gambill; parents, Terry Bentley and Alice Drummond; daughter, Katie Cain; daughter’s partner, Larry Suarez; son, A.J. Gambill; daughter-in-law, Courtney Gambill; granddaughter, Ryleigh Gambill, sisters, Traci JoLeigh Drummond and Tara Bentley Healan; and many close and beloved friends.
Memorial service: Monday, December 6, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the Smith Memory Chapel.
Family to receive friends: Monday, December 6, 2021 from 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder has charge of arrangements.
