GAINESVILLE - Terrie Lee Bruce Waller, 59, Gainesville, entered rest Friday, March 18, 2022.
Mrs. Waller was born in Hendersonville, North Carolina a daughter of the late William Leon Bruce and the late Betty Jo Damron Cabrera. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Waller is preceded by her husband, Arthur Lee Waller III; and a brother, Johnny Ray Bruce.
Survivors include two daughters, Renata Gaddis (Wesley), Jefferson, and Amy Ramirez, Jefferson; son, Roger Lanford, Jefferson; step-son, Arthur Lee Waller IV, Savannah; grandchildren, Jeremiah Ramirez, Emilee Gaddis, Noah Lanford, Mack Gaddis, Parker Campbell and Jackson Lanford; and three sisters, Teresa Bruce, Pendergrass, Sharon Sanders, Boling Springs, South Carolina, and Penelope Hudson, Gainesville.
In accordance with the wishes of Mrs. Waller, her remains are to be cremated with a family memorial service to be held at a later date.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
