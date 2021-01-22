HOMER - Terrie Mae Knight, 64, Homer, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021.
Terrie was born and raised in Monroe. She attended Monroe Area High School and was a member of Mountain Creek Baptist Church. Terrie worked as a seamtress for many years before she decided to stay home to raise her children. Terrie loved her grandchildren, flowers and to crochet. She loved to let loose every once in awhile and have a good time.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Waymon Eugene Guthrie and Mae Woodruff Guthrie; brothers, Danny Guthrie, who lost his life while serving in the Vietnam War, and Billy Ray Guthrie; and sister, Shirlie Day.
Survivors include her husband, Donald Knight, Homer; Danny Guthrie and Lola, Winder, Ray Guthrie, Statham, Corey Guthrie and Sissy, Winder; daughter, Amanda Knight, Homer; sisters, Dorothy Brown, Bethlehem, Laverne Bagwell, Winder, Vicki Lee, Charlotte, N.C.,and Brenda Asbury, Auburn; grandchildren, Cody Metcalf, Tristan Guthrie, Christopher Guthrie, Tyler Guthrie, Preston Guthrie, Elizabeth Guthrie, Adam Guthrie, Alyssia Guthrie, Logan Guthrie, Layne Guthrie, Lacey Guthrie, Malachi Black, Elijah and Isreal; great-grandchildren, Joe Carroll, Maddie Carroll, Chance, Macie and Kase Guthrie; and a host of other relatives.
Funeral service: Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 7 p.m. at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Russell Page will be officiating.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, January 21, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga., 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In