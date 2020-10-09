CARLTON - Terry Alfred Seymour, 52, Carlton, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020.
He was the son of the late Charlie and Nancy Seymour and also preceded in death by his grandparents.
Survivors include children, Cody Lee Seymour and Brooklynn Conley Seymour; sister and brother, Tim (Leslie) Seymour and Tammy Seymour; grandchild, Keanon Seymour; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service: Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Newtown Baptist Church cemetery.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
