PENDERGRASS - Terry Franklin Baxter, 51, Pendergrass, entered into rest Saturday, August 28, 2021.
Mr. Baxter was born in Royston, a son of Frank and Roberta “Cooter” Kilgore Baxter of Ila and was a diesel mechanic with Air Gas Corporation.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Baxter is survived by his wife, Lisa Wilson Baxter, Pendergrass; two sons, Terry “Scoot” Baxter (Hannah), Jefferson, and Nicholas “Worm” Baxter (Maggie), Pendergrass; grandchildren, Hank Thomas Baxter and Kennady Lankford; brother, Tony Baxter, Ila; and a sister, Lisa Brookshire (Myles), Homer.
Funeral service: Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverends David Maddox and Palmer Pace officiating with burial to follow in Evans Memory Gardens. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Randy Simpson, Brian Hicks, Vance Swain, Blake Brookshire, Michael Lewallen and Donnie Chapel.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, August 31, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to www.kidsoutdoors.org.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In