Commerce – Terry Glenn Fowler, 55, Commerce, died on Sunday February 7, 2021.

Terry loved working with his hands, spending time with family and friends, grilling out and helping people.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Verlin H and Joyce E Wilbanks Fowler.

Terry is survived by his wife, Lisa M. Fowler; son, Austin G Fowler: step-son, Blake Martin; grandson, Beau and Jace Martin; sister Elaine (Billy) Walls; and a number of nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.

Celebration of life: Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Belmont Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 3635 Belmont Hwy., Gainesville, G 30507.

Those attending are asked to practice safe social distancing and please wear a protective mask due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

