HOMER - Terry Grant Funk, 61, Homer, passed away on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.
Born in Sylva, North Carolina on October 3, 1960, he was a son of Mary Cochran Funk of Cornelia and the late Ralph Franklin Funk. Terry was the owner/operator of Controlled Electrical Systems. He was a devoted husband and father and loved spending time with family and friends, as well as his dog Dingo. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing and hunting, especially on his safaris to Africa. Terry was a member of Damascus Baptist Church and the Mt. Airy Masonic Lodge #141 F&AM of Mt. Airy, Georgia.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Broadus Martin.
In addition to his mother, survivors include his loving wife of 41 years, Robin Martin Funk, Homer; son and daughter-in-law, Grant and Ashley Funk, Lula; brothers and sister-in-law, Timmy and Lettie Funk, Bradenton, Florida, and Todd Funk, Cornelia; sister, Susan Metz, Anderson, South Carolina; mother-in-law, Betty Martin, Homer; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Kathy and Donald Pruitt, Homer; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bobby and Susan Martin, Homer; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Graveside service: Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Damascus Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Austin Kelley officiating and Masonic Rights provided by the Mt. Airy Masonic Lodge #141 F&AM.
Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to the Secret Santa Fund at Mt. Airy Masonic Lodge #141, P.O. Box 106, Mt. Airy, Ga. 30563.
An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com. McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, Georgia, 706-778-8668, is in charge of arrangements.
