PENDERGRASS - Terry Joel Cooper, 66, Pendergrass, entered into rest Saturday, December 5, 2020.
Mr. Cooper was born in Commerce, a son of the late C.P. and Thelma Gee Cooper, was a 1972 graduate of Jefferson High School, former Chief Investigator for the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office before joining the Georgia Bureau of Investigation where he worked as a Special Agent, working his way up to the position of Crime Scene Specialist. Mr. Cooper taught at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center and the Athens Police Academy as well as the Harriett Austin Writers Conference at the University of Georgia and wrote several books. Mr. Cooper retired after 21 years with the Bureau and upon his retirement was employed with the ORICA U.S.A. Company for 10 years before retiring once again.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Cooper is preceded in death by two daughters, Stephanie Renee Neese and Tammy Lynn Carmona; brother, Johnny Ray Cooper; and a sister, Mary Louise Grimes.
Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Joyce Lord Cooper, Pendergrass; son, Larry Marshall Carter (Van Tran), Norcross; brothers, Curtis Cooper (Chris), Sylva, N.C., and Jerry Cooper (Jackie), Pendergrass; sisters, Doris Lassetter (Grady), Pine Mountain, Hazel Shadburn, Pendergrass, and Juanita Nash, Candler community; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Lisa Lord Seagraves (Mickey), Hull, and Tracy Lord (Ricky Sorrow), Gainesville. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Graveside service: Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 2 p.m. from the Mountain Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Jeff Hogan officiating. Those attending are asked to maintain a safe social distance and to wear masks due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
