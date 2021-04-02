HOMER - Terry Lee Powell, 60, Homer, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021.
Mr. Powell was born on July 27, 1960 in Commerce to the late Bill Powell and Etta Mae Powell of Homer. In addition to his father, he was preceded by his paternal grandparents, Charlie and Jimmie Powell; and maternal grandparents, Henry and Cleo Parson. He was a lowboy driver for Georgia Bridge and Concrete. Terry was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son and brother. He enjoyed being outdoors, spending time hunting and fishing. He was known to his grandchildren as "Pa-Pa".
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Tammy Dailey Powell, Homer; son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Jessica Powell, Homer; daughter and daughter-in-law, Nicole and Dixie Powell, Homer; sister and brother-in-law, Scarlet and Stacey McDonald, Homer; grandchildren, Charlie Ann Powell and Bailee Louella Powell; special niece, Erin McDonald; and his beloved Shih Tzu, Nightmare.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, March 14, 2021 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel.
Graveside service: Monday, March 15, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Silver Shoals Baptist Church Cemetery with the Revs. Scott Martin and Kenneth Barrett officiating.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel at 1370 Industrial Boulevard, Baldwin, Georgia 30511. Telephone: 706-778-7123.
