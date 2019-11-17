COMER - Terry Michael Jordan, 59, Comer, passed away peacefully at his residence on Friday, November 15, 2019, following a brief battle with MDS blood cancer.
Terry was the son of the late Odis Jordan Jr. and Jean Faulkner Jordan of Athens.
Terry is survived by his sisters, Sheree Jordan Pastrick and husband Raleigh, Jefferson and Tamara Jordan and partner Bonnie Buchanan, Athens; two nieces, Courtney Carlan Murphy, Homer, and Cayla Carlan Dunn, Commerce; two great- nephews, Aubrey Carlan and Trey Murphy; and one great-niece, Cambria Coley.
For the past 40 years Terry was a hairstylist in the Athens area. He spent the last 18 years at Headgames Hair Salon in Danielsville. Terry enjoyed the outdoors and was gifted at turning "trash into treasures."
The family is at the residence.
Celebration of life ceremony: Monday, November 18, 2019, beginning at 2 p.m. at Danielsville Evangelical Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Danielsville Evangelical Church or to the Ruby Jack GoFundMe account.
Berry Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Terry Michael Jordan.
