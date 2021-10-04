dailey

COMMERCE - Terry Otis Dailey, 74, Commerce, passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021.

Born on January 18, 1947 in Commerce, Mr. Dailey was the son of the late O.L. and Ruby Anthony Dailey. He was the widower of Mary Dailey, a member of Canaan Baptist Church, and retired from Banks County EMS, he also enjoyed a life long hobby of restoring old cars.

He was preceded in death by brothers, Benny Dailey and L.C. Dailey; sisters, Linda Baxter, Betty Jo Stephenson and Helen Akery.

Survivors include a son, Scott Dailey, Commerce; daughter, Kellie (Mike) Ross, Commerce; two grandsons, Landon and Logan.

Funeral service: Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. David Strickland officiating. Burial will follow in Grey Hill Cemetery.

Family to receive friends: Wednesday, October 6, 2021 from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.

