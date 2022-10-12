BRASELTON - Terry Ray Baird, 72, Braselton, entered rest Monday, October 10, 2022.
Mr. Baird was born in Braselton, a son of the late Ira Lee Baird and the late Eulene Grier Baird. In addition to his parents, Mr. Baird is preceded by his wife, Hettie Loraine Simmons Baird; a sister, Clarice Wheeler; brothers, Jack and Norman Baird; and a great-grandchild, Zane Daniel Hightower.
Mr. Baird was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from Lucent Technology after 33 years and from the West Jackson Middle School after 10 years.
Survivors include two daughters, Sherry Elliott (Donnie), Jefferson, and Pamela Hightower, Braselton; six grandchildren, Adrian Hightower, Terry Hightower, Matthew Hightower, Christian Stewart, Chasity Foster and Hannah Ballew; six great-grandchildren, Cowen Hightower, Nathan Hightower, Ryleigh Hightower, Zoey Jane Hightower, Riley Ballew and Dakota Stewart; and brother, Randall Baird of Braselton.
Funeral service: Friday, October 14, 2022, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverend Donnie Elliott officiating with burial to follow with Military Honors in Evans Memory Gardens. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Adrian, Matthew, and Terry Hightower, Christian Stewart, Jeffery Ballew and Robert Mullen.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, October 13, 2022, from 6-9 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
