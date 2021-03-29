bruce

HOSCHTON - Terry Wayne Bruce, 60, Hoschton, entered into rest Friday, March 26, 2021.

Mr. Bruce was born in Winder, the son of Mr. Swain Bruce of Commerce and the late Kathleen Gee Bruce. Mr. Bruce was a retired supervisor with Con Agra.

Survivors in addition to his father are his wife, Julie Lee Bruce, Hoschton; daughter, Amanda Truluck, Commerce; son, Steven Bruce (Amanda), Hoschton; and six grandchildren, James Truluck, Noah Truluck, Jacob Truluck, Little Steven Bruce, Kayla Bruce and Karyn Mendiola also survive.

Funeral service: Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverend Winford Bingham officiating with burial to follow in Woodbine Cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Trent Skelton, Randy Martin, David Bock, Gary Gee, Casey Gray and Raymond Truluck.

Family to receive friends: Monday, March 29, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Evans Funeral Home, Inc, 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of March 28-April 3

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.