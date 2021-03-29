HOSCHTON - Terry Wayne Bruce, 60, Hoschton, entered into rest Friday, March 26, 2021.
Mr. Bruce was born in Winder, the son of Mr. Swain Bruce of Commerce and the late Kathleen Gee Bruce. Mr. Bruce was a retired supervisor with Con Agra.
Survivors in addition to his father are his wife, Julie Lee Bruce, Hoschton; daughter, Amanda Truluck, Commerce; son, Steven Bruce (Amanda), Hoschton; and six grandchildren, James Truluck, Noah Truluck, Jacob Truluck, Little Steven Bruce, Kayla Bruce and Karyn Mendiola also survive.
Funeral service: Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverend Winford Bingham officiating with burial to follow in Woodbine Cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Trent Skelton, Randy Martin, David Bock, Gary Gee, Casey Gray and Raymond Truluck.
Family to receive friends: Monday, March 29, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc, 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
