JEFFERSON - Thérèse Denise Seguin, 92, Jefferson, passed peacefully on Friday, October 23, 2020 in her home with her daughter by her side.
Mrs. Seguin was born on December 12, 1927 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada to the late Edouard J. Lachapelle and Marie Blanche Fortin. Mrs. Seguin was a career homemaker always known for her great cooking, tremendous will, fighting and giving spirit, creativity, kindness and love of life and family.
Mrs. Seguin was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Marcel. G. Seguin, a 21-year career military, Korean and Vietnam War veteran and second career helicopter test pilot. They made their home in multiple places around the world including Massachusetts, South Carolina, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Virginia, Vermont, New York, Alabama, Nebraska, Japan, France and Canada.
Mrs. Seguin leaves behind her children, John (Kathie) Seguin and Michele (Robbie) Seguin Baxley; grandchildren, Erik (Marci) Seguin, Nicole (Keith) Seguin-Marshall, Alexander Baxley and Elizabeth Baxley; two great- grandchildren; nieces Lynn (Mario) Desjardins and Ann (Robert) Sabourin; and a host of other relatives and close friends.
Mrs. Seguin used to say her grandmother always said, “Life is not a bed of roses; it’s a bed of thorns”, but now Mom you are in heaven dancing with Dad and all your roses are thornless.
Life celebration memorial: Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 4 p.m. in the Baxley’s home at 174 PJ Roberts Road, Jefferson, Ga. 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Ga. 30549, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In