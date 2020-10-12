COMMERCE - Thelma Collins Lynn, 83, Commerce, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Lynn was born in Clarkesville to the late Homer and Vesta Hembree Collins. Mrs. Lynn was a member of The Grove and was a retired CNA. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Lynn was also preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Edward Lynn Sr; three brothers; and three sisters.
Mrs. Lynn is survived by her daughters, Donna Hawks (Travis), Danielsville, Connie Parnell (Troy), Hull, and Catherine Higginbotham (David), Hiawaii; sons, Ralph Edward Lynn Jr. (Rachel), S.C., and Keith Crooms (Clydia), McDonough; brother, Troy Collins, Carnesville; 12 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Monday, October 12, 2020, at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with Pastors Jeff Appling and Jeff Dailey officiating with the interment following at Grove Level Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Monday, October 12, 2020, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
