JEFFERSON - Thelma Daniel Sikes Qualls, 96, Jefferson, entered into rest Tuesday, December 15, 2020.
Mrs. Qualls was born in Young Harris, the daughter of the late Artimis Boone Daniel and the late Pearl Plott Daniel, was a homemaker and enjoyed attending the Jackson County Senior Center. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Qualls is preceded by husbands, Marvil Sikes and Sam Qualls.
Survivors include one son, Joe Sikes and his wife Donna, Jefferson; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild also survive.
In accordance with Mrs. Qualls' wishes, her body is to be cremated and no service will be held at this time.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
