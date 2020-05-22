COMMERCE - Thelma Jane Emmett, 82, Commerce, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020.
Born on September 4, 1937 in Winder, Mrs. Emmett was the daughter of the late John and Ethel Bailey Crane. She was the widow of Herman Ray Emmett Sr., was retired from A&P Foods in 1994 and was preceded in death by brothers, John, Frank, Bill, Doc and Grady Crane; sisters, Bea Clement, ClareMae Chastain, Bobbie Jackson and Mary Kennedy.
Survivors include son, Ray (Missy) Emmett; daughters, Peggy (Mike) Herrington and Brenda (Jay) Nescher; sisters, Jewell Standard and Pat Pittman; five grandchildren, Jason (Danielle) Herrington, Kristina (Joe) Swaim, Aaron (Krystina) Emmett, Jesse Crumley and Aubree Crumley; three great-grandchildren, Wesley Herrington, Avery Swaim and Emilia Emmett; and her best friend, Sarah Culpepper.
Funeral service: Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in East Shadow Lawn Cemetery, Lawrenceville.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.
