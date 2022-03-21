Thelma Lester “Granny” Morris, 95, wife of the late Charles G. Morris, died Tuesday, February 22, 2022.
Born in Winterville, she was the daughter of the late Earl Lester and Ola Carter Lester. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Austin Brooks; and seven brothers and sisters.
Granny was a long-time member of Colbert United Methodist Church and retired from Food Lane Grocery Store.
Survivors include her children, Rita Whitehead, Laura Alexander, Barbara (Barry) Clack, Diane Parham, Delores (Mike) Kennedy and Douglas (Patricia) Morris; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Friday, February 25, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens Danielsville Chapel. Interment will follow at Colbert Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, February 24, 2022 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, Ga. is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
