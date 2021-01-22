GAINESVILLE - The family of Thelma Lorene Shipwash, 80, Gainesville, is saddened to announce her passing on Monday, January 11, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Douglas A. and Dorothy E. George; brothers, Bill George, Douglas George and Terry George; sisters, Mary Moore and Brenda (Pud) Major; and daughter, Jennifer Pressley.
She will be lovingly remembered by her children, daughters, Susan Moon and son-in-law James Moon, Polly Pressley, and Rose Ingalsbe and son-in-law JR Ingalsbe; grandchildren, Angela Noles, Jennifer Lovejoy, Jessica Sanders (Jessie), Amanda Swaim and Johnny Sanders (JJ); 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; numerous other family members; friends; and her loving sister, Ann Simms.
The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at the New Horizons North for their care and compassion, as well as her loving friend, Viola Jordan.
