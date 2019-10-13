draper

DANIELSVILLE - Thelma Mae Draper, 99 of Danielsville, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019.

Born on November 26, 1919 in Danielsville, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Lillie Mae Smith Evans. She was the widow of Cleo Fields, O.J. Haggard and James Draper, and was a homemaker. She is preceded in death by a son, Elmer G. Fields, and was a member of Blacks Creek Baptist Church.

Survivors include a son, Dwayne Fields, Danielsville; daughter-in-law, Sharon Fields, Lavonia; sister, Sara Morgan, Commerce; six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.

Funeral service: Sunday, October 13, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Chad Rising officiating. Burial will follow in Grey Hill Cemetery.

Family to receive friends: Saturday, October 12, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers or food, donations may be made to Blacks Creek Baptist Church, 3754 Blacks Creek Church Rd., Commerce, Ga., 30530.

In lieu of flowers or food, donations may be made to Blacks Creek Baptist Church, 3754 Blacks Creek Church Rd., Commerce, Ga., 30530.

