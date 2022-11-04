BRASELTON - Thelma Mae J. Moore, 87, Braselton, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022.
Thelma Mae J. Moore was born in Richmond, Virginia, on May 6, 1935. She was the only child of Willie and Myrtle Johnson. As a young woman she enjoyed singing, playing the accordion and the piano. She had a passion for God and this continued to be a big part of her life. Many have been inspired by her faith, dedication, strength and love for the Lord. She firmly believed that prayer was always the answer and looked to God for guidance and inner strength.
Thelma shared her gift of singing with her husband Raymond, while he accompanied her on the piano. Thelma especially loved being a wife of 60 years, daughter, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Later in life, Raymond and Thelma relocated to Braselton to be closer to their family. Her last years were filled with love, laughter and joy, and Georgia became a place she could truly call home.
She is preceded in death by her grandson, Brian Salmon.
She is survived by her loving husband, Raymond Eugene Moore; son, George Henry Salmon Jr. (Tina); two daughters, Charlotte Moore Clark (Richard) and Dana Rae Moore.; eight amazing grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
We will deeply miss this amazing woman who surely was a woman of strength.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 12-1 p.m. at Memorial Park Braselton Funeral Home.
Funeral service: Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 1 p.m. in the Memorial Park Braselton Chapel with Jay Jones officiating. Following the service, the family will receive friends in the Memorial Park Braselton Event Center, beginning at 2 p.m.
A private family burial will be on Sunday, November 13, 2022, in the Hoschton City Cemetery.
Memorial Park Braselton Funeral Home, 5257 Green Street, Hwy. 53, Braselton, Georgia 30517, is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to http://www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
