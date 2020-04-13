Thelma P. Laney, 89, passed away Friday, April 3rd at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Thelma was born March 15, 1931 in Statham and was the last remaining child of the eight children born to Roscoe and Lynn Porter.
Thelma was retired from Southern Bell and was active in the Telephone Pioneers for many years. She was a member of New Pentecost Methodist Church in Winder, but enjoyed frequent visits to Gainesville First United Methodist with her daughter as long as her health permitted. She continued to make her home in Barrow County until moving to Morningside Assisted Living in Gainesville four years ago. She was a friend to everyone she met and a true lover of animals.
In addition to her parents and siblings, Thelma was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Jack Laney; and an infant daughter, Nona Lynn Laney.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Mitchell and Janice Laney; her daughter and beloved son-in-law, Jackie and Jimmy Wallace, with whom she shared a special relationship; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jim and Linda White; and a host of nieces and nephews who all loved “Aunt Thelma."
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staff and residents of Morningside Assisted Living. They were Thelma’s extended family for the last four years.
Graveside services will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery in Winder at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts in Thelma’s memory be made to the COVID-19 Relief Fund at the Northeast Georgia Health System Foundation. This fund was established to support the healthcare workers and patients in our community who have been impacted by the crisis. Gifts can be mailed to 2150 Limestone Pkwy., Suite 115, Gainesville, Ga. 30501 or online at www.nghs.com/give.
Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Dr., Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
